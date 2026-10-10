Cops visit Cong leaders’ homes ahead of protests

With Congress leaders planning to join protests in Delhi, police visited the residences of several party leaders in Gurugram and Faridabad, with some alleging that they were being placed under house arrest.

Congress Rural District President Vardhan Yadav said two police control room (PCR) vans were stationed outside his residence. Police also visited the Tauru residence of Dr Harendra Sehrawat, district secretary of the Gurugram rural committee. Sachin Basoya and other party leaders also reported police visits.

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Yadav accused the BJP government of using the police to prevent Congress workers from participating in the planned march.

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“The BJP government is afraid of the voices of Congress workers and is repeatedly preventing them from going to Delhi. The BJP is rattled by the way Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has exposed the theft of votes with evidence. That is why it now seeks to suppress the Congress party’s voice by using the police. Staging a peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every Indian citizen, and it cannot be suppressed by force in this manner,” Yadav said.

Congress Urban District President Pankaj Dawar also accused the BJP government of attempting to suppress the party’s ‘Save Votes, Save the Country’ campaign.

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He alleged that Congress leaders and workers were being placed under house arrest to prevent them from joining the protest against alleged vote theft. Dawar further accused the government of misusing the police to restrict the party’s political activities.