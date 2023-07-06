Cop's wife rams car into 4 persons outside AIIMS

PTI

New Delhi, July 5

Four persons were injured after being hit by a car allegedly being driven by the wife of a Delhi Police inspector outside AIIMS here, police officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday around noon, information was received from security guards of AIIMS regarding an accident that took place near gate number 6A and 6B of the hospital, they said.

The police reached the spot where a Ford Ecosport car was found. It was revealed that the vehicle was being driven by one Vipin Singh, the wife of an inspector posted in the Delhi Police.

Later, the police visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre where injured persons — Gaurav (22), his wife Ritika (21), residents of Trilokpuri, Nishant (27), a resident of Lal Kuan, and Ranveer (57), a resident of Noida — were being treated, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered in this regard under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.