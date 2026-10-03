Councillors discuss waste segregation, sanitation workers’ welfare at MCD meet

Councillors on Friday discussed measures to strengthen solid waste management in Delhi, including four-way segregation at source, registration and compliance of bulk waste generators, recycling and the safety and welfare of sanitation workers at a special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, focused on the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and ways to improve their implementation at the ward level.

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The Chief Engineer briefed councillors on the rules and stressed the need for segregation of waste at source, scientific collection and management, recycling and reuse of resources. He also explained the requirement for four-way segregation, under which waste generated by households, institutions, markets and other establishments is to be kept separately according to prescribed categories.

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The official also underlined the need for public awareness and behaviour-change campaigns to improve compliance with waste segregation norms.

Pant said effective waste management required coordination between awareness, implementation and citizen participation. She said elected representatives could help spread awareness in their respective wards by working with residents’ welfare associations, market associations, institutions and other stakeholders.

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She also called for ward-level awareness campaigns, demonstration drives and citizen interaction programmes to encourage source segregation, saying proper segregation could make collection, transportation, processing and recycling more efficient.

Councillors raised local waste management issues from their respective wards and suggested measures to improve segregation, conduct regular awareness campaigns, strengthen the registration and compliance mechanism for bulk waste generators and improve waste collection.

Issues concerning the safety and welfare of sanitation workers were also discussed.