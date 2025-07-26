DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Counterfeit currency nexus unearthed, 5 held

Counterfeit currency nexus unearthed, 5 held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational use.
Advertisement

The Trans Yamuna Range of the Special Cell unearthed a fake currency note nexus and arrested its five members, including a woman, it said on Friday. The cartel was operating across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Advertisement

Following a tip-off on July 6, Ravi Thakur was arrested from Mathura with five illicit pistols and cartridges.

It further led to the arrest of Yogesh Phogat from Gurugram, Kuldeep, alias Chhotu, from Sonipat, Meera from Mathura and kingpin Samsu Khan, alias Rehan, from Firozabad, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kaushik.

Advertisement

The gang used social media and coded chats to coordinate the supply of arms from Madhya Pradesh and fake currency from Siwan, Bihar.

Samsu Khan operated remotely from Hooghly, West Bengal, and is also wanted by the UP ATS in a weapons trafficking case.

Advertisement

Ravi Thakur received Rs 5,000 per piece for smuggling arms, while Yogesh Phogat, who was earlier jailed in attempt-to-murder cases, acted as an intermediary. While Kuldeep, a former railway employee, modified his SUV into a bulletproof vehicle for smuggling, Meera, who is separated from her husband, smuggled arms across several states on Khan’s orders. Samsu Khan, who managed the syndicate, handled procurement of both arms and fake Indian currency notes.

A total of 10 semi-automatic pistols, 68 live cartridges, Rs 4.10 lakh fake Indian currency notes, three vehicles, including a bullet-proof SUV and mobile phones with incriminating chats were seized during the crackdown.

Kaushik said investigations were on to uncover the cartel’s full network and links between arms smuggling and fake currency circulation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts