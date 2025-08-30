Counterfeit goods racket busted, 6 held

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled two illegal manufacturing units producing counterfeit ENO, Sensodyne toothpaste and Gold Flake cigarettes, seizing goods worth about Rs 30 lakh and arresting six individuals.

Raids were conducted across areas including Rohini, Bawana, Mazri-Karala and Kashmiri Gate, said the police.

According to police officials, large quantities of fake products were seized along with packaging material and machinery used in the operation. The police said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 63 of the Copyright Act.

Items seized included 1,07,640 ENO stickers, 360 empty ENO boxes, 1,456 ENO fill packets, 3,816 Sensodyne 150 ml tubes, 736 Sensodyne 75 ml tubes, 120 master packing boxes, an 2,550 boxes of Gold Flake cigarettes. Three filling and mixing machines and other equipment were also seized.

The police said interrogation revealed the accused were involved in manufacturing and supplying fake products to buyers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. They added investigations are ongoing to trace the broader network and identify sources of raw materials.