DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Counterfeit NCERT textbook racket busted, 44,000 books seized in Capital

Counterfeit NCERT textbook racket busted, 44,000 books seized in Capital

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a well-organised network involved in the illegal printing and supply of counterfeit NCERT textbooks, dealing a major blow to the flourishing fake book trade, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The operation, carried out by the ARSC unit of the Crime Branch, led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of 44,862 duplicate NCERT textbooks, along with two offset printing press machines and other printing material worth nearly Rs 2 crore.

Advertisement

The police said the racket was engaged in printing, storing and supplying pirated NCERT books across multiple states, exploiting students and parents while undermining the education system.

Advertisement

The operation was led by Inspector KK Sharma under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Kumar Nagpal. Acting on specific intelligence received on November 10, 2025, about a godown in Daryaganj where counterfeit NCERT books were being stored, the Crime Branch conducted a raid in coordination with authorised NCERT representatives. During the raid, 12,755 pirated textbooks were recovered.

Following the recovery, a case (FIR No. 336/25) was registered at the Crime Branch police station under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act, 1957. Additional sections — 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 238 of the BNS — were later added during the investigation.

Advertisement

As the probe progressed, another raid was conducted on January 16, 2026, in Village Jawli, Loni, Ghaziabad, leading to the arrest of Sumit (35), a resident of Shahdara in Delhi. Police said he was operating an illegal printing factory near Ristal Road Puliya in Loni, identified as a major source of counterfeit NCERT books.

During the raid at the factory, 32,107 duplicate textbooks were seized along with two offset printing machines, paper reels, printing ink and aluminium printing plates used for counterfeiting. Investigators said the books were being supplied to two previously arrested accused, Kanishq and Vinod Jain.

Among those arrested, Vinod Jain (65), a resident of Preet Vihar, has a previous involvement in a similar case related to the pirated NCERT books registered in 2023. The other two accused, Kanishq (32) and Sumit, have no prior criminal record, police said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts