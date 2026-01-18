The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a well-organised network involved in the illegal printing and supply of counterfeit NCERT textbooks, dealing a major blow to the flourishing fake book trade, officials said on Saturday.

The operation, carried out by the ARSC unit of the Crime Branch, led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of 44,862 duplicate NCERT textbooks, along with two offset printing press machines and other printing material worth nearly Rs 2 crore.

The police said the racket was engaged in printing, storing and supplying pirated NCERT books across multiple states, exploiting students and parents while undermining the education system.

The operation was led by Inspector KK Sharma under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Kumar Nagpal. Acting on specific intelligence received on November 10, 2025, about a godown in Daryaganj where counterfeit NCERT books were being stored, the Crime Branch conducted a raid in coordination with authorised NCERT representatives. During the raid, 12,755 pirated textbooks were recovered.

Following the recovery, a case (FIR No. 336/25) was registered at the Crime Branch police station under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act, 1957. Additional sections — 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 238 of the BNS — were later added during the investigation.

As the probe progressed, another raid was conducted on January 16, 2026, in Village Jawli, Loni, Ghaziabad, leading to the arrest of Sumit (35), a resident of Shahdara in Delhi. Police said he was operating an illegal printing factory near Ristal Road Puliya in Loni, identified as a major source of counterfeit NCERT books.

During the raid at the factory, 32,107 duplicate textbooks were seized along with two offset printing machines, paper reels, printing ink and aluminium printing plates used for counterfeiting. Investigators said the books were being supplied to two previously arrested accused, Kanishq and Vinod Jain.

Among those arrested, Vinod Jain (65), a resident of Preet Vihar, has a previous involvement in a similar case related to the pirated NCERT books registered in 2023. The other two accused, Kanishq (32) and Sumit, have no prior criminal record, police said.