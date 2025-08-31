DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Couple among 3 peddlers held, drugs over Rs 4 crore seized in Delhi

Couple among 3 peddlers held, drugs over Rs 4 crore seized in Delhi

The action was followed by a tip-off on August 29 when the Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended a woman from Kalandra Colony, Bhalswa Dairy
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:33 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

The Outer North District Police have arrested three drug peddlers and seized over 1 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 4 crore in the international market, it said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The action was followed by a tip-off on August 29 when the Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended a woman, Afsana (23), from Kalandra Colony, Bhalswa Dairy, and recovered 300 grams of heroin from her possession, said DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Her sustained interrogation led police to suppliers Narender (37) and his wife Jyoti alias Manshi (35), who were arrested from Burari, he added.

Advertisement

A raid on their residence resulted in seizure of 712 gm of heroin in separate packets.

Moreover, a Scooty used in their operations was also seized.

Advertisement

The police said the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Bhalswa dairy police station.

No prior involvements have been found against them so far and investigation to trace the source of the drug is under way, the DCP added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts