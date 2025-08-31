Couple among 3 peddlers held, drugs over Rs 4 crore seized in Delhi

The Outer North District Police have arrested three drug peddlers and seized over 1 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 4 crore in the international market, it said on Sunday.

The action was followed by a tip-off on August 29 when the Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended a woman, Afsana (23), from Kalandra Colony, Bhalswa Dairy, and recovered 300 grams of heroin from her possession, said DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Her sustained interrogation led police to suppliers Narender (37) and his wife Jyoti alias Manshi (35), who were arrested from Burari, he added.

A raid on their residence resulted in seizure of 712 gm of heroin in separate packets.

Moreover, a Scooty used in their operations was also seized.

The police said the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Bhalswa dairy police station.

No prior involvements have been found against them so far and investigation to trace the source of the drug is under way, the DCP added.