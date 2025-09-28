DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Couple arrested for stealing jewellery from shops across Delhi   

Couple arrested for stealing jewellery from shops across Delhi   

Rajeev would engage shopkeepers in conversation, while Sanya would quickly pocket jewellery items, said the police

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:21 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. istock
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested a couple who allegedly stole jewellery by posing as customers at shops across the city, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Rajeev (35) and his wife Sanya (34), both residents of Amritsar, Punjab, were drug addicts. The police said they had committed at least seven thefts since April this year in areas including Burari, Paschim Vihar, ISBT Monastery Market, Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, and Dwarka, three of which were linked to FIRs.

According to the police, the duo followed a set modus operandi. "Rajeev would engage shopkeepers in conversation, while Sanya would quickly pocket jewellery items. They frequently changed their appearance and mobile numbers to avoid detection," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh.

Advertisement

The arrests were made while investigating a theft reported at a jewellery shop in Dwarka South in July. Acting on a complaint, CCTV footage was examined, which showed a couple entering the shop and stealing ornaments. Their movements were later tracked through cab bookings, which helped police zero in on the suspects, the officer said.

A raid was conducted based on technical surveillance, leading to the arrest of the couple. One gold ring, a pair of gold earrings, a gold locket, and Rs 8,000 in cash were recovered from their possession, police said.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the accused revealed that both had fallen into drug addiction after financial setbacks in Punjab. To sustain themselves, they began targeting jewellery shops in Delhi. They confessed to selling the stolen items at a 'cash-for-gold' outlet in Kalkaji, police said.

No previous criminal involvement of the couple has been found so far.

Further investigation is underway to trace the outlets and buyers of the stolen jewellery, police added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts