A couple was killed after the roof of a one-storey house collapsed in the Usmanpur area of Northeast Delhi on Sunday night, while their 10-year-old son had a miraculous escape after stepping out of the house minutes before the collapse, fire officials said on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Tinku (32) and Urmila (30).

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Meanwhile, a case was registered against the house owner, Virender Kumar, under Sections 290 (negligent conduct during building work) and 106(1) (causing a person’s death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the New Usmanpur police station, the police said.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the house collapse was received at 10:30 pm on Sunday. After getting information, firefighters rushed to the spot and found that the roof of a house, spread over an area of about 120 square feet, had collapsed.

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The building comprised a ground floor and a first floor. The couple trapped under the debris was pulled out by local residents and police personnel before DFS teams arrived.

They were rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The bodies were shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police said an inquiry had been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Government expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Delhi, the government affirmed that rescue and emergency teams responded immediately after the incident.

In a post on X, the CMO said: “The Delhi Government expresses its sincere condolences to the family that lost two loved ones in the roof collapse incident at Usmanpur. Rescue and emergency teams responded immediately. A comprehensive search operation has confirmed that no one remains trapped under the debris.”

“Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the authorities concerned to extend every possible assistance to the affected family, ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and take all necessary action,” the statement said.

3 rescued after fire breaks out in hotel kitchen

New Delhi: Three persons were rescued after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel in Rohini on Monday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The DFS said it received a call about the blaze at 2.12 pm from a hotel in Sector 7, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the fire broke out in the kitchen on the second floor of the building. The three occupants were safely evacuated and no injuries were immediately reported.