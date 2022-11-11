Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Greater Noida, November 10
A couple committed suicide in a society in Greater Noida West on Thursday. It is suspected that they might have taken the extreme step as they had accumulated debts amounting to over Rs 1 crore after suffering losses in business.
The police are investigating the matter from different angles. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.
According to the information received, Deepak Gupta lived with his wife Mridula and son Pushkar in Fusion Homes Society of Greater Noida West. On Thursday morning, the police got information that a couple had committed suicide. Their son was sleeping in another room when the incident took place. The police and a forensic team reached the spot.
The couple had a factory in Greater Noida West. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple had incurred a debt of more than Rs 1 crore after suffering losses in business, following which they committed suicide by hanging themselves in their flat on Thursday morning. — IANS
