Couple found dead in rented room

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead in a rented room in Sant Nagar in southeast Delhi on Monday morning, the police said.

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According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Amar Colony police station at 9:08 am regarding a suspected suicide involving a man and a woman in Sant Nagar.

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A police team reached the spot in East of Kailash. They found the woman, a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra, lying dead on the bed inside the room. The man, Anmol Kunda Patil, also a resident of Maharashtra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a nylon rope.

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The police said the Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the scene and collected evidence, including a suicide note that prima facie appears to have been written by the man.

The bodies have been shifted to the AIIMS-Delhi for post-mortem examination. Family members of both deceased have been informed. The police said further probe was underway.