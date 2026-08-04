Couple held for cheating investor of Rs 28L in Gurugram

The Gurugram Police have arrested the director of 32nd Milestone and his wife for allegedly cheating a man of around Rs 28 lakh through the sale of a commercial shop and false assurances of rental income.

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According to the police, the complainant lodged a complaint on December 20 last year alleging that Anubhav Sharma, Dhruv Dutt Sharma and Shireen Sharma sold a shop at 32nd Milestone in Sector 15, Gurugram, to his son for approximately Rs 28 lakh by falsely claiming that the unit had a larger area than its actual size. The accused also allegedly assured the complainant that the shop would be leased on a long-term basis, generating regular rental income.

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Police said the accused paid rent for a brief period before stopping the payments and failed to hand over actual possession of the shop. The complainant alleged that the accused had executed a pre-planned fraud, causing a loss of approximately Rs 28 lakh.

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Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections at Civil Lines police station in Gurugram. The investigation was later transferred to the Economic Offences Branch-I.

During the investigation, a team from the Economic Offences Branch-I arrested the couple from Kolkata, West Bengal. The accused were identified as Anubhav Sharma (65) and his wife, Mamta Sharma (65), both residents of 32nd Milestone, Sector 15, Gurugram. Anubhav Sharma was arrested on July 31, while Mamta Sharma was arrested on August 1. Both were produced before a court, which remanded them to six days of police custody for questioning.

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During interrogation, police said it emerged that Anubhav is the director of 32nd Milestone. He, along with his son, daughter and other associates, allegedly sold the commercial shop to the complainant by misrepresenting its actual area. Investigators further alleged that Mamta actively assisted her husband in carrying out the fraud.

“Investigation further revealed that the accused had assured the complainant that the shop would be leased through Growth Hospitality LLP, thereby ensuring regular rental income. However, the company also belongs to Anubhav. The accused paid rent for some time but later deliberately stopped the payments, thereby cheating the complainant of Rs 28 lakh. It was also revealed that the accused allegedly cheated several other investors by selling properties that had already been mortgaged to banks. So far, four accused—the couple, along with their son Dhruv Dutt Sharma and Shireen Sharma—have been arrested in this case,” a senior police officer said. The officer added that the accused allegedly cheated hundreds of people by promising investment opportunities in the project.