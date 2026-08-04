DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Couple held for cheating investor of Rs 28L in Gurugram

Couple held for cheating investor of Rs 28L in Gurugram

Accused allegedly cheated several other investors by selling properties already mortgaged to banks

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:46 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Gurugram Police have arrested the director of 32nd Milestone and his wife for allegedly cheating a man of around Rs 28 lakh through the sale of a commercial shop and false assurances of rental income.

Advertisement

According to the police, the complainant lodged a complaint on December 20 last year alleging that Anubhav Sharma, Dhruv Dutt Sharma and Shireen Sharma sold a shop at 32nd Milestone in Sector 15, Gurugram, to his son for approximately Rs 28 lakh by falsely claiming that the unit had a larger area than its actual size. The accused also allegedly assured the complainant that the shop would be leased on a long-term basis, generating regular rental income.

Advertisement

Police said the accused paid rent for a brief period before stopping the payments and failed to hand over actual possession of the shop. The complainant alleged that the accused had executed a pre-planned fraud, causing a loss of approximately Rs 28 lakh.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections at Civil Lines police station in Gurugram. The investigation was later transferred to the Economic Offences Branch-I.

During the investigation, a team from the Economic Offences Branch-I arrested the couple from Kolkata, West Bengal. The accused were identified as Anubhav Sharma (65) and his wife, Mamta Sharma (65), both residents of 32nd Milestone, Sector 15, Gurugram. Anubhav Sharma was arrested on July 31, while Mamta Sharma was arrested on August 1. Both were produced before a court, which remanded them to six days of police custody for questioning.

Advertisement

During interrogation, police said it emerged that Anubhav is the director of 32nd Milestone. He, along with his son, daughter and other associates, allegedly sold the commercial shop to the complainant by misrepresenting its actual area. Investigators further alleged that Mamta actively assisted her husband in carrying out the fraud.

“Investigation further revealed that the accused had assured the complainant that the shop would be leased through Growth Hospitality LLP, thereby ensuring regular rental income. However, the company also belongs to Anubhav. The accused paid rent for some time but later deliberately stopped the payments, thereby cheating the complainant of Rs 28 lakh. It was also revealed that the accused allegedly cheated several other investors by selling properties that had already been mortgaged to banks. So far, four accused—the couple, along with their son Dhruv Dutt Sharma and Shireen Sharma—have been arrested in this case,” a senior police officer said. The officer added that the accused allegedly cheated hundreds of people by promising investment opportunities in the project.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts