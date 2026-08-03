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Home / Delhi / Couple killed after house roof collapses in Northeast Delhi

Couple killed after house roof collapses in Northeast Delhi

Call regarding the house collapse was received at 10:30 pm on Sunday

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:20 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Roof collapse in Delhi's Usmanpur area. Image credit/ANI
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A couple was killed after a one-storey house collapsed in the Usmanpur area of Northeast Delhi on Sunday night, fire officials said on Monday.

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The deceased have been identified as Tinku (32) and Urmila (30), they added.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the house collapse was received at 10:30 pm on Sunday. Firefighters rushed to the site and found that the roof of a house, spread over an area of about 120 square feet, had collapsed.

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The building comprised a ground floor and a first floor. The couple was trapped under the debris and was rescued by public and police before the arrival of the DFS teams.

They were taken to Jag Pravesh Hospital in a CATS ambulance, where doctors declared them dead.

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Police said an inquiry has been initiated to assertion the cause of the collapse.

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