Couple lure man through online app in Delhi

A 32-year-old man and his 20-year-old wife allegedly used an online app to lure a man to a flat in Delhi’s Neb Sarai, where he was allegedly assaulted, confined and later taken to different locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in his own SUV, the police said on Thursday.

The alleged honey-trap-cum-kidnapping and extortion case was cracked by the Maidan Garhi police with the arrest of the couple and four of their associates. The victim was traced safely to Mathura within a day of the police obtaining critical technical inputs. His mobile phones, cards, documents, gold jewellery and other articles were recovered.

Advertisement

The police said the victim, Pawandeep Joshi, went missing on August 22. His brother subsequently lodged a complaint at the Maidan Garhi police station, following which an FIR was registered.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the police found that Joshi had allegedly been contacted by Indu Sharma, alias Riyu, alias Lisa, through an online platform on the pretext of buying household articles. After meeting him, she allegedly took him to her flat in Neb Sarai.

The police alleged that Jitender Yadav, alias Jeetu, Indu’s husband and his associates then assaulted and confined Joshi. He was allegedly taken in his Tata Harrier to several locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

A police team analysed call detail records, location data and other technical inputs to track the victim. His mobile movements through Palwal, Agra and Mathura were analysed, following which he was traced on August 23, a day after his disappearance, an official said.

The investigation subsequently shifted towards identifying those allegedly involved in the abduction. Technical surveillance and field intelligence helped the police track the SUV. On August 30, the vehicle was intercepted near Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur. Jitender and Indu were arrested after they allegedly attempted to flee, the police said.

Four other accused - Bhanu Pratap (18), Ajju Sarkar (22), Rahul, alias Bijender (28), and Naveen, alias Chintu (28), - were subsequently arrested from Delhi and Palwal, Haryana.

According to the police, the accused allegedly used the victim’s banking, UPI and card facilities after confining him and demanded Rs 70 lakh from his family. Investigators also found alleged attempts to obtain loans using the victim’s personal details.

The police recovered two toy pistols and knives, a 10-gram gold pendant, a 15-gram gold chain and clothes allegedly purchased using the victim’s credit card.

The victim’s mobile phone, two credit cards, a debit card, PAN card, registration certificate and driving licence were recovered. His shoes were allegedly found at the Mathura hotel where he had been kept.

The police also recovered mobile phones belonging to the accused, which allegedly contained videos of the assault.

Jitender, a resident of Palwal who lived in Kalyanpuri, has five previous cases registered against him, including cases under provisions relating to cruelty and dowry death, hurt, theft and the Arms Act, the police said. Ajju Sarkar also has a previous Arms Act case registered against him at the Mandawali police station.

The police said further investigation was underway to establish the complete sequence of events, verify the alleged financial transactions and identify any other persons involved in the conspiracy.