Couple, maid found dead under mysterious circumstances

PTI

New Delhi, November 1

A couple and their domestic help were found dead in west Delhi's Hari Nagar under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their maid Sapna, they said.

One person has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, they said.

Police said they received information regarding the incident on Tuesday morning.

A murder case is being registered, the police said. CCTV footage is being collected and investigation is under way, they added.