Couple pours boiling water on 23-year-old woman; wife held

The Faridabad police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly pouring boiling water on a 23-year-old woman and confining her in a room for several days in Qureshipur village. The police have arrested the woman, while her husband remains absconding.

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The victim, who suffered 50 per cent burns to her chest and hands, was rescued in the presence of the police and initially treated at BK Hospital. She was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi because of the severity of her injuries.

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According to the victim, the incident took place around 4am on August 16. She alleged that after boiling water was poured over her, the couple locked her in a room, took away her mobile phone and prevented her from seeking medical treatment.

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The victim has been identified as Preeti (23), a native of Tikka Tola, Shahapur, Bihar. According to her uncle-in-law, Pankaj, she married Rohit, a resident of Qureshipur, about two years ago. The couple frequently quarrelled and she separated from her husband about two months ago. She later came into contact with neighbours Dharmendra and Lalita and had been staying at their home for about two months.

Preeti also alleged that the accused were preparing to marry her off to an elderly man for Rs 3 lakh. However, the police said she did not mention this allegation in her complaint.

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“Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Dharmendra and Lalita at the Dhauj police station. Lalita has been arrested and is being questioned. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. A police team will visit the hospital soon to record her statement,” a senior police officer said.