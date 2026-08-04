Couple run over by train, Delhi Police suspect suicide

A 23-year-old man and a woman were killed after being struck by a train between the Okhla and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations here on Sunday evening. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

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The Railway Police said they received information about the incident at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station police station at 8:47 pm.

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After getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of a man and a 20-year-old woman lying on the tracks.

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A female police officer and the crime team were called to the scene, and a forensic inspection was conducted.

During the search, the police recovered an Aadhaar card from the man’s pocket, identifying him as Sagar (23), a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The woman was later identified as Shivani (20), also from Bulandshahr.

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The police said the bodies were shifted to the mortuary at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for post-mortem examination, and their families had been informed.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple died by suicide after jumping in front of a train. However, the police are verifying the sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the incident. Further investigation is underway.