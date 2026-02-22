Couple, son injured in gas cylinder blast

Three members of a family suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in JJ Colony, Madanpur Khadar, the police said.

The victims have been were identified as Jagdish (52); his wife Laxmi (48); and their son Jotish (26).

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Kalandi Kunj police station. After getting information, police teams rushed to the spot.

Preliminary findings suggest that a sudden explosion took place inside the house while the family was asleep. Preliminary report suggest an LPG cylinder leakage. However, the exact cause of the blast will be determined after a detailed technical inspection.

After initial treatment, the trio was shifted to the burns ward of Safdarjung Hospital. Hospital sources say the condition of Jagdish, a daily-wage mason, and Jotish, who works at a salon in Noida, is stable. However, Laxmi, a homemaker, remains in a critical condition.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.