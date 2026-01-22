DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Court acquits ex-AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for skipping ED summons in Waqf Board case

Court acquits ex-AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for skipping ED summons in Waqf Board case

ED had alleged that it had issued summons on January 12, February 1 and February 2 in 2024

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo of Amanatullah Khan.
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted former AAP minister Amanatullah Khan in a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate alleging that the leader deliberately skipped its summons issued during its investigation into the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

Advertisement

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal said that “not even 24 hours were given to the accused to appear before the ED, and that too against a summons that was never served on the accused as per the prescribed procedure.”

Advertisement

The ED had alleged that it had issued summons on January 12, February 1 and February 2 in 2024, and the leader skipped them on each occasion.

Advertisement

In a 51-page order, the court said that the agency failed to understand the legal requirements and did not appreciate that the accused eventually appeared before it on April 18, 2024, in compliance with all previous notices.

“It is true that relief was not granted to the accused; however, the accused was well within his rights to wait until all his statutory rights were exhausted. The accused clearly was substantially complying with all the summons to supply the documents, and only upon appearing was seeking relief after submitting to the jurisdiction of the court of law,” the judge said.

Advertisement

“There are procedural, legal and factual challenges to the complainant’s case, which do not allow this Court to arrive at a conclusion of culpability of the accused,” the court said.

The agency had filed a complaint under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant).

Additionally, in a similar complaint filed by the agency regarding the skipping of summons by Khan in April and June of 2024, the court discharged him in those matters, too, calling the accusations “groundless.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts