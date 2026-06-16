Court allows CBI to quiz 3 accused in jail

A Delhi court on Monday allowed a plea by the CBI to question three accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case in jail, saying they were “prime conspirators” requiring further probe.

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Duty Judge Surender Mohit Singh was hearing the agency’s plea to question three accused in judicial custody — Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, Dhanunjay Nivrutti Lokhande and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.

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“It has been revealed that the accused are the prime conspirators who facilitated the leakage and dissemination of NEET-UG 2026 questions in exchange for monetary consideration before the examination held on May 3,” the plea stated.

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The plea sought the court’s permission to quiz the accused to get necessary clarifications in connection with the probe.

Lokhande and Khairnar were arrested on May 13, while Waghmare was arrested the next day. Later, they were sent to judicial custody.

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Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of accused Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, Manoj Shirure, Tejas Shah and Shubham Khairnar, who were produced before it through videoconferencing. The CBI has arrested 13 persons in the case.