Court allows fresh documents in Sonia Gandhi voter list case

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the complainant in a criminal revision petition to place additional documents on record in a case alleging that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s name was fraudulently included in the electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship.

The Rouse Avenue Court allowed the application and listed the matter for further hearing on November 18. The revision petition, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, challenges the dismissal of a complaint seeking the registration of an FIR into the alleged inclusion of Sonia Gandhi’s name in the electoral rolls on the basis of forged or fraudulent documents.

The complainant has alleged that Sonia Gandhi’s name was entered in the electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship. During an earlier hearing, the complainant’s counsel had sought permission to submit documents obtained from the Election Commission of India (ECI), which the court allowed.

Sonia Gandhi has opposed the revision petition, describing the allegations as “politically motivated”, baseless and based on incorrect and misleading facts. In her reply, she argued that citizenship-related matters fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Central Government, while the preparation and maintenance of electoral rolls are the responsibility of the ECI.

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She further contended that the complainant had failed to produce credible documentary evidence to establish forgery or fraud, and termed the proceedings an abuse of the legal process.

In December last year, Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court had agreed to examine the revision petition and issued notices to Sonia Gandhi and the Delhi Police.

The Magistrate's Court had earlier dismissed the complaint seeking the registration of an FIR, observing that a judicial inquiry into the allegations would encroach upon matters entrusted to constitutional authorities. It had also held that such intervention would be barred under Article 329 of the Constitution, which restricts judicial interference in electoral matters except through election petitions.