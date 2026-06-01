Court defers verdict in IB officer murder case to July 7

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred its verdict in the sensational murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots in 2020, to July 7.

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Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh was hearing the case against 11 accused, including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

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The case pertains to an FIR registered at the Dayalpur police station on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, father of Ankit Sharma.

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According to the FIR, the IB officer had returned home from office on February 25, 2020, before stepping out.

When he did not return for a long time, his family began searching for him. Locals later informed them that Ankit had been killed and his body thrown into the Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque in the Chand Bagh Pulia area. His body was subsequently recovered from the drain, the FIR stated.