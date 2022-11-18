Court directs Delhi Police to complete Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala’s narco in 5 days

New Delhi, November 18
A Delhi court has directed the city police to complete the narco analytic test of Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him.
Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore directed the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, to allow the investigating officer (IO) for conducting the narco analytic test of the accused within five days.
“The IO is further directed not to use any third degree measures. MLC be prepared as per rules,” the judge said in the order, a copy of which was accessed on Friday.
Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.
Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.
