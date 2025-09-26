DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of ‘godman’ Chaitanyananda Saraswati in forgery case

Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of ‘godman’ Chaitanyananda Saraswati in forgery case

He has been charged with multiple serious offenses, including sexual harassment of 17 female students

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 PM Sep 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in an alleged cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy case against him.

Advertisement

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur said, “Investigation of the present case is at a nascent stage and the investigating officer (IO) requires custodial interrogation of the applicant/ accused to establish the entire chain of fraud, cheating, conspiracy and misappropriation of funds. As per the version of IO, the applicant/ accused is not available at his given address, and his mobile phone is switched off.”

“Considering the seriousness of allegations and gravity of offence, this court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the applicant/ accused. Therefore, the present bail application stands dismissed,” the judge added.

Advertisement

The FIR in the case has been registered for the offences of cheating by personation, cheating by dishonestly inducing a person to deliver property or consent to its retention, forgery, forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The self-styled godman has also been booked for allegedly sexually harassing 17 female students of a private management institute here.

Advertisement

Police said their investigation has found that Chaitanyananda allegedly tightened his control over the institute by sub-letting the properties of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, which runs it, to private companies for financial gains.

“He reportedly used the proceeds to purchase high-end luxury vehicles,” an officer said.

So far, two cars have been traced to Saraswati — a Volvo with a forged diplomatic number plate ‘39 UN 1’ registered with a fake address and a BMW he purchased in March.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts