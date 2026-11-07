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Home / Delhi / Court dismisses complaint against CM Rekha over hanuman remarks

Court dismisses complaint against CM Rekha over hanuman remarks

Police tells court her remarks, viewed in their entirety, reflected appreciation for government employees, respect for the deity

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:42 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File
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A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a complaint seeking action against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks comparing government officials to Lord Hanuman during an official programme.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts rejected the complaint filed by Ram Niwas Sharma under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

In its action taken report, the Delhi Police told the court that no cognisable offence was made out against Gupta. The police submitted that her speech, when considered in its entirety, reflected appreciation for government employees and respect for the deity.

Sharma had sought the registration of an FIR against Gupta over remarks allegedly made on September 23, 2025, at a government programme at ISBT Kashmere Gate to mark the launch of DTC bus services between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh.

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According to the complaint, Gupta had remarked that government officials exercised their temporary authority only when their "tail catches fire", allegedly drawing a comparison with Lord Hanuman.

The complainant claimed that the remarks hurt the religious sentiments of devotees and sought action against the Chief Minister under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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