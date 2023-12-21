Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in excise scam case till Jan 10

PTI

New Delhi, December 21

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh till January 10 in the excise scam case.

Special judge M K Nagpal also asked the Enforcement Directorate to provide a copy of its fifth supplementary chargesheet and other related documents to Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, who was arrested in a money-laundering case related to the alleged scam.

During the proceedings, the ED’s counsel sought time for supplying the prosecution complaint (ED’s equivalent of chargesheet) as well as the previous prosecution complaints and some other documents to Singh.

He said the issue of the identity of one of the prosecution witnesses was still pending before the witness protection committee.

The counsel said an e-copy of the supplementary complaint, wherein the protected witness was mentioned by a pseudonymous name ‘Alpha’, has already been provided to the AAP leader pursuant to the court’s direction.

It is directed that besides the copies of all previous chargesheets and relied upon documents and fifth prosecution complaint, using the pseudonymous name, pending orders of the competent authority be supplied to counsel of the accused by December 23, the court said.

“List on January 10 when the main case is scheduled for hearing. Judicial custody extended till January 10,” it added.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.

The ED filed its fifth prosecution complaint against Singh on December 2 and the court took its cognisance on December 19.

The court had on December 11 extended his judicial custody for 10 days.

