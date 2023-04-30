Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

A Delhi court on Saturday extended till May 8 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, a day after it denied him bail saying the evidence against him prima facie spoke "volumes" about his involvement in the alleged offence.

On Friday, Special Judge MK Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had also said that the purported medical condition of Sisodia's wife was not a reason to grant him bail in this case.

Additionally, he stated that it was impossible to rule out the potential of Sisodia influencing key witnesses in the case.

The judge noted that the alleged offence against Sisodia was a "serious economic offence of money laundering" and that he has not been accused of committing the offence in his personal capacity, but rather in his official capacity as a public servant overseeing the Excise Ministry and serving as Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister.

On Thursday, the same court extended Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12, in the case being probed by the CBI.