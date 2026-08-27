Court grants 3-day police custody of Deepak Khatri to crime branch

A Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday granted three-day police custody of Deepak Khatri, an alleged member of the legal team of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to the Delhi Police Crime Branch in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

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The court observed that custodial interrogation of Khatri was required, noting that the allegations in the case pertained to national security and the nation itself.

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Khatri was arrested by the Crime Branch after he was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.