Court grants bail to all 14 students held in JNU clash

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to all 14 students, including three office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), who were arrested following a clash with the police during a protest march on Thursday.

Those arrested included JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, secretary Gopika Babu, general secretary Danish Ali and former students’ union president Nitish Kumar.

The arrested were produced before the Patiala House Court today. The Delhi Police had sought the judicial custody of the accused, stating that it was necessary for further investigation.

The judge granted the relief to the accused students on a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each, while denying police request to send them to judicial custody.

The judge said though any attack on police personnel was a serious matter and cannot be justified in the name of peaceful protest, “the offences invoked carry a maximum punishment of up to five years and that the accused are neither professional nor habitual offenders”.

During the proceedings, a woman student alleged that four to five men in plain clothes forcibly pulled her out of the crowd, causing injuries to her hand and resulting in blood clots.

During the hearing, the police argued that there was a strong likelihood they could resort to violence again. The court directed the accused persons to cooperate in the ongoing investigation in the matter.

This came after the JNUSU organised a protest march on Thursday, during which the students clashed with police personnel.

The march was part of the ongoing protests against the university Vice-Chancellor’s recent remarks on a podcast over the implementation of UGC norms, rustication of JNUSU office-bearers and the proposed Rohith Act.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police had lodged an FIR at the Vasant Kunj North police station under Sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter them from their duty), and 132/3(5) (assault or use of criminal force to public servant in the execution of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the police, the JNU administration had informed the protesting students that no permission had been granted for any protest outside the campus and advised them to restrict their demonstration within the university premises.

Despite this, around 400-500 students gathered on the campus and began a protest march. Around 3:20 pm, the protesters moved out through the main gate and attempted to proceed towards the Ministry of Education office, the police said.

“Barricades placed outside the campus were damaged as the situation escalated. The protesters pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes and resorted to physical assault. Some police personnel were bitten during the scuffle, resulting in injuries to several officers deployed at the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Police personnel stopped the protesters at the North Gate of the JNU campus and gradually pushed them back inside the university premises.