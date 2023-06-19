Court notes delay in trial, gives bail to robbery accused

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

A Delhi court has granted bail to an accused in a robbery case, observing that the trial would take substantial time.

Vacation Judge Aparna Swami granted the relief to accused Sagar, noting a Supreme Court judgment that held that while deciding bail applications, one important factor which should certainly be taken into consideration by the court is the delay in concluding the trial.

“There is no other involvement of the present accused. Trial will take substantial time. No purpose will be served in keeping the accused in custody... In view of the same, accused Sagar is admitted to bail,” the judge said. The relief was granted on a bond of Rs 50,000 with one local surety in the like amount.

The judge also directed the accused to join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer and not to leave Delhi without permission of the court.

The prosecution opposed the bail application.