Home / Delhi / Court orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for 'misusing' public money

Court orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for 'misusing' public money

The former Delhi CM allegedly misused public money in putting up large hoardings in the national capital
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file
A court here on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against AAP leader and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money in putting up large hoardings in the national capital.

"This court is of the considered opinion that the application under Section156 (3) of the CrPC deserves to be allowed. Accordingly, the SHO concerned is directed to register an FIR immediately under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh (AAP) and then Dwarka A ward councillor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places in the area.

