Court raps police’s ‘unprofessional’ approach in probing elderly’s death

New Delhi, January 14

A court here has rapped Delhi Police officials for their “casual, highly unprofessional and absolutely insensitive” approach in investigating the unnatural death of an 85-year-old retired BSF official.

The court also observed that any institutional indifference towards the abuse of the elderly cannot be condoned and no indulgence could be given to abusive and exploitative adults who are uncaring of their elders.

While the police claimed that Ujagar Singh, a resident of Jammu, died here due to a road accident, the court found that the elderly man was a victim of familial abuse by his own children and died in unnatural circumstances.

Presiding Officer of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Kamini Lau was hearing a case regarding the death of Singh, who was found in an injured condition near the Jhandewalan temple here on December 10.

Singh died the same day at a hospital and after registering a case of accidental death, the investigating officer (IO) filed a First Accident Report (FAR) before the tribunal.

Underlining that it is the court’s duty to ensure that any case of unnatural death is not closed in a routine manner by passing it off as a motor vehicle accident, the judge had posed questions to the officials concerned and after being dissatisfied with their response, directed for the personal appearance of the deputy commissioner of police (central).

Passing an order after the proceedings on Friday, the judge said, “The station house officer (SHO), Paharganj, has submitted in writing that additional penal sections under Sections 109 (punishment of abetment), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code shall be added in the present case and he will also invoke the relevant provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.”

The police had earlier registered a case for the offences of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

“I have observed that the SHO and ACP concerned adopted an approach which was casual, highly unprofessional and absolutely insensitive. They grossly ignored the established, standard investigating procedure and practice and expected this court or tribunal to fall in line with their irrational, illogical and ill-advised conclusions by overlooking their major lapses,” the judge said.

Earlier on January 9, the court had deprecated the conduct of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and the Paharganj SHO for a 26-day delay in the registration of the FIR, invoking a lesser offence for the unnatural death of the deceased, delaying timely initiation of investigation and concluding that the unnatural death was a result of a road accident, without any cogent material or evidence.

The court noted on Friday that new facts had emerged from the witnesses’ statements and evidence, which pointed to the physical, verbal, emotional and economic abuse of Singh, along with his mental suffering, neglect and abandonment, by his sons.

It said the possibility of Singh escaping from his two adult sons in order to save himself from the abuse or being shunted out from his house cannot be ruled out.

The court noted that police handed over Singh’s body and belongings to his abusive sons, who were the prime suspects, and attempted to close the case on the basis of their oral statements, in which they claimed that the deceased was suffering from a mental disorder. — PTI

Victim of familial abuse