Court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

PTI

New Delhi, April 15

A Delhi court today reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar is likely to pass the order on April 29. Also on Saturday, Walkar’s father filed an application in the court urging that her remains be handed over for last rites as required by tradition and culture.

The Delhi Police informed ASJ Kakkar that a reply will be filed on April 29. Meanwhile, the arguments on the framing of charges were completed by Poonawala’s advocate on Saturday.

During the proceedings, the counsel for Poonawala said that the place, time and manner of the offence should be specified according to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Poonawala has been booked for the offences under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.