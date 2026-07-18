DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Court seeks CBI response on bail plea of Dinesh, Vikas Biwal

Court seeks CBI response on bail plea of Dinesh, Vikas Biwal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:15 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation
Advertisement

A Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sought the CBI’s response to the bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, who are among the accused arrested in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Advertisement

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta issued notice to the agency and listed the matter for reply and arguments on July 23.

Advertisement

Advocate AP Singh appeared for the accused, while Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh accepted notice on behalf of the CBI and sought time to file a reply.

Advertisement

Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are among the 13 accused arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper before the scheduled examination. All accused are currently in judicial custody until July 24.

The case stems from an FIR registered on May 12 on the complaint of a government official under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and laws relating to the use of unfair means in public examinations.

Advertisement

According to the CBI, Mangilal Biwal allegedly approached Shubham Khairnar to procure the NEET-UG question paper for his son, Vikas Biwal. During investigation, the agency reportedly recovered the leaked question paper from Mangilal Biwal’s mobile phone.

The CBI alleged that Mangilal obtained the paper from Yash Yadav in exchange for Rs 10 lakh. During interrogation, Vikas Biwal stated that he came into contact with Yash Yadav while attending coaching classes in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The agency further alleged that Shubham Khairnar first leaked the question paper to Yash Yadav, who then passed it on to Mangilal Biwal. Mangilal subsequently shared it with his sons, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal, and allegedly sold the leaked paper to several other candidates for ?12 lakh each, thereby expanding the network of the accused.

Earlier, the court had permitted accused Yash Yadav to appear for the NEET-UG examination held on June 21 and attend his sister’s wedding on June 22 while remaining in judicial custody.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts