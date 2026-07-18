Court seeks CBI response on bail plea of Dinesh, Vikas Biwal

A Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sought the CBI’s response to the bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, who are among the accused arrested in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

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Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta issued notice to the agency and listed the matter for reply and arguments on July 23.

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Advocate AP Singh appeared for the accused, while Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh accepted notice on behalf of the CBI and sought time to file a reply.

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Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are among the 13 accused arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper before the scheduled examination. All accused are currently in judicial custody until July 24.

The case stems from an FIR registered on May 12 on the complaint of a government official under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and laws relating to the use of unfair means in public examinations.

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According to the CBI, Mangilal Biwal allegedly approached Shubham Khairnar to procure the NEET-UG question paper for his son, Vikas Biwal. During investigation, the agency reportedly recovered the leaked question paper from Mangilal Biwal’s mobile phone.

The CBI alleged that Mangilal obtained the paper from Yash Yadav in exchange for Rs 10 lakh. During interrogation, Vikas Biwal stated that he came into contact with Yash Yadav while attending coaching classes in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The agency further alleged that Shubham Khairnar first leaked the question paper to Yash Yadav, who then passed it on to Mangilal Biwal. Mangilal subsequently shared it with his sons, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal, and allegedly sold the leaked paper to several other candidates for ?12 lakh each, thereby expanding the network of the accused.

Earlier, the court had permitted accused Yash Yadav to appear for the NEET-UG examination held on June 21 and attend his sister’s wedding on June 22 while remaining in judicial custody.