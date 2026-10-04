Court seeks report from SHO on plaint over Delhi CM’s ‘Hanuman’ remarks

A Delhi court has sought a status report from the SHO of the Kashmere Gate police station on a complaint against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over alleged remarks made during an official programme at the Kashmere Gate ISBT in September 2025.

The complaint, filed by Ram Niwas Sharma, invokes Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), along with an application under Section 175(3) of the BNSS seeking directions for action by the police.

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The matter came before the court on Saturday through assignment. The complainant’s counsel, Sanjeet Kumar, appeared along with the complainant. After hearing the submissions and perusing the record, the court directed the SHO, Kashmere Gate, to file a status report.

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The court directed that a copy of the order, along with the complaint and annexures, be sent to the SHO for compliance. The matter has been listed for October 15 at 11.30 am for filing of the report and consideration.

According to the complaint, the alleged remarks were made on September 23, 2025, during a government programme organised at the Kashmere Gate ISBT for the launch of DTC bus services between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh.

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The complainant alleged that Gupta, while addressing government officials, public servants and members of the public, made remarks comparing government officials to “Hanumans” and referring to their powers becoming apparent only when their “tail catches fire”.

The complaint states that the remarks were made in a public forum during an official government programme and were heard by officials, attendees and members of the public.

The court order, however, only records that the fresh complaint and accompanying application were received and directs the police to submit a status report.