Court sends AAP's Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till October 27 in Delhi excise policy case

PTI

New Delhi, October 13

A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to judicial custody till October 27.

Special Judge MK Nagpal sent Singh to jail after the probe agency produced him before the court on expiry of his custodial custody granted earlier.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, on October 4.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.