Court sends Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel remanded Jain in ED's custody, noting that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

Jain was arrested on Monday under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with his alleged involvement in a “hawala transactions” case, officials said.

However, the ED action comes over a month after the agency issued a provisional attachment order under the PMLA to seize assets linked to Jain and his family members, worth around Rs 4.81 crore. According to officials, the alleged hawala transactions for which Jain has been arrested “relate to a Kolkata-based company”.

The officials said Jain has been accused of allegedly receiving money from shell companies in lieu of the cash transferred via “hawala”.

