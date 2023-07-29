Court sets aside 2-yr jail order for kidnapping minor

PTI

New Delhi, July 28

A sessions court here has set aside a magisterial court’s order that sentenced a man to two years in jail for allegedly abducting a minor in 2012.

Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Sharma was hearing an appeal filed by Babu against the magisterial court’s January 2019 order, sentencing him to two years of imprisonment for the offence under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, the accused abducted a 17-year-old girl on January 30, 2012, from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

“I am of the opinion that the prosecution has failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. Hence, the judgment dated December 24, 2019, and the order on sentence dated January 18, 2020, passed by the trial court, convicting the accused under the IPC Section 363 are set aside and the appeal is allowed. Appellant Babu is hereby acquitted,” the judge said in a recent order. The court said the victim was “changing her stand” and was “inconsistent in her versions”.