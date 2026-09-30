Cousin among four held for robbery, murder in north Delhi

Three men, including a cousin of a man who was stabbed to death while resisting a robbery near Neeli Chhatri Mandir in north Delhi, were arrested, while a juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the case, officials said.

The police said the accused allegedly targeted an e-rickshaw carrying Prabhat and his nephew Sachin after the two had collected payments from shops in Gandhi Nagar Market on September 24. Prabhat was carrying a bag containing cash.

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According to the police, four armed men intercepted the e-rickshaw near the Neeli Chhatri Mandir underpass, behind Salimgarh Fort, around 7.20 pm. When Prabhat resisted an attempt to snatch the cash bag, the assailants allegedly attacked him, Sachin and another passenger with knives before fleeing with the money. Prabhat sustained critical injuries and was declared brought dead at a hospital.

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Subsequently, a case was registered at the Kashmere Gate police station on September 25, they said.

The police said more than 500 CCTV cameras were analysed during the investigation. A Maruti Swift car seen taking a sharp U-turn at high speed near the underpass provided the first major lead. The vehicle was initially difficult to identify due to poor visibility and its distance from the CCTV camera.

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Investigators subsequently analysed CCTV footage along with automatic number plate recognition cameras and technical surveillance.

The registration number displayed on the car was traced to a vehicle registered in the name of a Noida resident, Bhagat Singh. However, the police found that the actual vehicle bearing the registration number was different from the one captured in the footage, indicating that a fake number plate had allegedly been used.

Further analysis of around 150 CCTV cameras along the suspected routes showed a vehicle with a Uttar Pradesh registration approaching the underpass from the Yamuna side via Loha Pul about two hours before the robbery. It had five to six people inside, the police said.

The vehicle was traced to Deepu, a resident of Jhansi. During the analysis of his call detail records, investigators found a mobile number that was in contact with both Deepu and the deceased. The number was allegedly being used by Om, Prabhat’s first cousin.

Police teams were subsequently sent to Uttar Pradesh. Om was apprehended from Kanpur, while Deepu and a juvenile were apprehended from Jhansi. Another accused, Abhishek, was arrested from Etawah, where he was allegedly hiding.

During interrogation, Om allegedly told investigators that he had shared information about Prabhat’s movements and transportation of cash with Raj and Deepu. The police said Deepu subsequently brought Rohit Yadav and the juvenile from his village in Jhansi, while Raj and Om contacted Anirudh Chauhan and Abhishek.

According to the police, the accused allegedly planned the robbery in Noida and travelled towards the underpass in Deepu’s car. Abhishek allegedly reached the location on a motorcycle.

The police said Prabhat was already acquainted with Anirudh Chauhan and had met him during visits to Om’s village following the death of the latter’s maternal uncle.

After the robbery, the accused allegedly went to Noida, where the cash was distributed among them, before dispersing to different locations to evade arrest, the police said.