Cousins-turned-lovers die by suicide

A 21-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl, both cousins who were reportedly into a relationship, allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a tree at a park in the Hauz Khas area, southwest Delhi, in the early hours of Sunday, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The police ruled out any foul play, stating that the boy and the girl took the extreme step after their families objected to their relationship as they were cousins. The duo hanged themselves with a “common nylon rope” on a tree branch in Deer Park.

The officer said they had received a PCR call at 6.31 am from a man, who was working as a security guard at the park. He informed the police that a boy and a girl were hanging from a tree branch.

Advertisement

Responding to the call, the police immediately rushed to the spot and found the bodies hanging. The police sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

On inquiry, it was revealed that the boy was working at a pizza shop while the girl was a babysitter. “Their fathers were brothers. However, the boy and the girl fell in love with each other. Around three days ago, their families had asked them to end their relationship,” a senior police official said.

Advertisement

Unable to live without each other, the duo decided to end their life by hanging themselves, the police said, adding that inquest proceedings had been initiated in the case.