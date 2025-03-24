DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Cousins-turned-lovers die by suicide

Cousins-turned-lovers die by suicide

Bodies found hanging from tree at park in Hauz Khas area
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
People stand near the area where a boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree, at Hauz Khas area, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI
A 21-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl, both cousins who were reportedly into a relationship, allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a tree at a park in the Hauz Khas area, southwest Delhi, in the early hours of Sunday, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The police ruled out any foul play, stating that the boy and the girl took the extreme step after their families objected to their relationship as they were cousins. The duo hanged themselves with a “common nylon rope” on a tree branch in Deer Park.

The officer said they had received a PCR call at 6.31 am from a man, who was working as a security guard at the park. He informed the police that a boy and a girl were hanging from a tree branch.

Responding to the call, the police immediately rushed to the spot and found the bodies hanging. The police sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

On inquiry, it was revealed that the boy was working at a pizza shop while the girl was a babysitter. “Their fathers were brothers. However, the boy and the girl fell in love with each other. Around three days ago, their families had asked them to end their relationship,” a senior police official said.

Unable to live without each other, the duo decided to end their life by hanging themselves, the police said, adding that inquest proceedings had been initiated in the case.

