Cow smuggler held after brief encounter in Nuh

The Nuh police arrested a cow smuggler after a brief encounter near Ghasera village on Sunday. The accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nalhar. An illegal country-made pistol, a cartridge, three cows and a pick-up vehicle were recovered from the spot.

According to the police, an encounter took place between a team of the Nuh CIA and the cow smuggler near Ghasera village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Nuh police station area, on Sunday morning.

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The accused was travelling in a pick-up vehicle carrying three cows, when the police signalled him to stop. On seeing the police party, he allegedly opened fire. The police retaliated during which the accused, identified as Dilshad, alias Dilla (37), a resident of Sudaka village, sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nalhar.

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A spokesperson for the Nuh police said a CIA team, led by inspector Vinod Kumar, was patrolling the area when it received information about the cow smuggler. The accused was injured during the retaliatory action and admitted to the hospital. Further probe is underway.