Cow smuggler held after encounter

The Nuh police arrested an alleged cow smuggler after a brief encounter near Beewa village in the Ferozpur Jhirka area on Tuesday. The accused sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the exchange of fire, while his associate managed to escape. The injured accused was admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nuh, for treatment.

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The police recovered three cattle loaded in a Bolero vehicle, along with an illegal firearm and cartridges, from the spot. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Ferozpur Jhirka Sadar police station.

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According to the police, the encounter took place on Tuesday morning near Beewa village when the accused were transporting cattle in a Bolero vehicle. A team from the Cow Slaughtering (CS) Staff, Ferozpur Jhirka, led by Sub-Inspector Mahender Singh, had set up a barricade on the hilly road near the village. The police soon spotted the Bolero and signalled the driver to stop. However, the driver broke through the barricade, sped away and attempted to escape.

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A senior police officer said that during the pursuit, the driver tried to turn the vehicle around, but the engine stalled in the rush. A man seated in the front passenger seat then got out and fled after opening fire at the police team. At the same time, the driver also exited the vehicle and ran while firing at the police personnel.

“In retaliatory action by the police, the driver was shot near his left knee, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. The police apprehended the injured accused, who was identified as Jabir, a resident of Ghatmika village in Deeg district of Rajasthan. The second accused, who fled after opening fire, has been identified as Sahun. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused,” said the spokesperson for the Nuh police.