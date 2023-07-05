Cow vigilante, 20 others 'snatch' cattle; booked

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 4

Cow vigilante and Bajrang Force in-charge Bittu Bajrangi has been booked for allegedly attacking a Muslim family and snatching their cattle.

His team and over 20 unidentified persons have also been booked by the Dhauj police for taking away 60 cows and 17 goats by allegedly brandishing illegal arms when two boys of a family were herding them in Khori Jamalpur village Friday night. Villagers alleged that they created ruckus and made communal comments before fleeing with the cattle. Bajrangi and others have been booked on a complaint filed by cattle owner Jamat Ali.