CP cannot be treated like public park: Traders

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) on Monday raised concerns over business disruption in Connaught Place following the Tiranga Yatra organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), saying barricading and restrictions on movement during market hours caused substantial losses to traders.

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The association clarified that it had no objection to the patriotic event itself, but objected to Connaught Place being used for large-scale events without prior consultation with the market association or traders.

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Speaking to ‘The Tribune’, NDTA Joint Secretary Amit Gupta said traders were neither informed nor consulted about the event in advance.

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“It is not that we have any issue with the Tiranga Yatra. The issue is that Connaught Place, which is primarily a traders’ place, has been used as a public park for several events now. We are also a patriotic bunch. The place was flooded with Tricolours and discounts were being offered at every corner this weekend. But you cannot decide something like this and not even tell the traders about it,” he said.

Gupta said prior information could have allowed traders to make arrangements, but the entire Inner Circle was barricaded and access to the market was restricted.

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“This resulted in traders, businessmen and even visitors being left stranded. The area only started opening up after 1.30 pm and normality began after 2 pm. By then, half the working day had already been lost,” he said.

The association alleged that roads leading to the Inner Circle were blocked and barricades and tents were installed for the event, leaving shop owners, employees and customers unable to reach establishments during the morning hours.

Gupta further alleged that hawkers had been informed about the event in advance, while the official market association representing traders had not been informed.

“Had we been informed prior, perhaps arrangements could have been done differently. But we were neither told, informed nor consulted about this event,” he said.

The disruption was particularly significant as the event was held on a Monday, the beginning of the working week for many businesses in the market. The association questioned the rationale behind restricting access to a major commercial centre during business hours.

“Monday morning is the start of a new working week and even CP shop owners were not being allowed to enter the Inner Circle. They could not reach their own shops, offices and cafes,” Gupta said.

The NDTA urged the Delhi government and civic authorities to ensure that Connaught Place retains its character as a commercial market and is not routinely treated as a public space for events without consultation with stakeholders.

The association also sought accountability for the business losses suffered by traders due to the restrictions.

“For what it’s worth on a working day, is Connaught Place a market complex or a public park being used by government authorities at their own whims and fancies? Who will pay for our business loss?” the association asked.