DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / CP cannot be treated like public park: Traders

CP cannot be treated like public park: Traders

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People participates in the Tiranga Yatra organised at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) on Monday raised concerns over business disruption in Connaught Place following the Tiranga Yatra organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), saying barricading and restrictions on movement during market hours caused substantial losses to traders.

Advertisement

The association clarified that it had no objection to the patriotic event itself, but objected to Connaught Place being used for large-scale events without prior consultation with the market association or traders.

Advertisement

Speaking to ‘The Tribune’, NDTA Joint Secretary Amit Gupta said traders were neither informed nor consulted about the event in advance.

Advertisement

“It is not that we have any issue with the Tiranga Yatra. The issue is that Connaught Place, which is primarily a traders’ place, has been used as a public park for several events now. We are also a patriotic bunch. The place was flooded with Tricolours and discounts were being offered at every corner this weekend. But you cannot decide something like this and not even tell the traders about it,” he said.

Gupta said prior information could have allowed traders to make arrangements, but the entire Inner Circle was barricaded and access to the market was restricted.

Advertisement

“This resulted in traders, businessmen and even visitors being left stranded. The area only started opening up after 1.30 pm and normality began after 2 pm. By then, half the working day had already been lost,” he said.

The association alleged that roads leading to the Inner Circle were blocked and barricades and tents were installed for the event, leaving shop owners, employees and customers unable to reach establishments during the morning hours.

Gupta further alleged that hawkers had been informed about the event in advance, while the official market association representing traders had not been informed.

“Had we been informed prior, perhaps arrangements could have been done differently. But we were neither told, informed nor consulted about this event,” he said.

The disruption was particularly significant as the event was held on a Monday, the beginning of the working week for many businesses in the market. The association questioned the rationale behind restricting access to a major commercial centre during business hours.

“Monday morning is the start of a new working week and even CP shop owners were not being allowed to enter the Inner Circle. They could not reach their own shops, offices and cafes,” Gupta said.

The NDTA urged the Delhi government and civic authorities to ensure that Connaught Place retains its character as a commercial market and is not routinely treated as a public space for events without consultation with stakeholders.

The association also sought accountability for the business losses suffered by traders due to the restrictions.

“For what it’s worth on a working day, is Connaught Place a market complex or a public park being used by government authorities at their own whims and fancies? Who will pay for our business loss?” the association asked.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts