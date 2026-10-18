CP, Janpath traders hope weekend crowds bring festive cheer after week of protests

Shopkeepers said customers had been staying away, worried that roads would be blocked or access to the markets restricted. The slowdown has come at a time when traders usually count on the festive season to boost sales.

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“People think the entire market is closed because of the protests. Even when shops are open, many customers do not want to take the risk of coming here,” said Vinod Kumar, who runs a store in Connaught Place.

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The commercial hub has around 2,000 shops, including 1,300-1,400 establishments across its inner, middle and outer circles. The impact of the protests could also be felt in nearby Palika Bazaar, which has around 300 underground shops, and Shankar Market, home to approximately 200 shops.

The closure of Central Park has added to traders’ worries, with many expecting footfall to fall further as people avoid the area.

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For some businesses, the drop has been particularly sharp. Kiran, a store manager at a clothing brand outlet, said sales had fallen to just 20-25 per cent of normal levels, leaving shopkeepers worried about how they would pay staff salaries and cover other expenses.

Manish, a jewellery retailer, said customers, who often plan such purchases well in advance, were postponing visits because of fears of barricades and difficulties in entering or leaving Connaught Place. Some were unwilling to risk getting caught in a confrontation or facing police action just to shop.

Clothing retailers have also reported poor business. Manish, a shop owner, said the situation remained difficult and recalled that the store had also been shut on October 10.

For traders in Connaught Place and Janpath, hopes now rest on the weekend. With Diwali approaching, they are counting on shoppers to return and make purchases that could help them recover at least some of the losses suffered over the past week.

They said that unless customers felt confident about reaching the markets without disruption, the festive rush they depend on might fail to materialise.