CP Singh calls for self-reliance, tech, healthy competition in Delhi Police

Delhi Commissioner of Police (CP) SBK Singh said the force would work on a mission mode focusing on self-reliance, technology and healthy competition among personnel. In his first address after taking charge as CP of Delhi Police, Singh noted that the measures were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address to the nation.

The CP has directed Delhi Police units to prepare proposals within 15 days on strengthening self-reliance in areas such as bomb disposal squads and wireless sets.

Speaking on the use of technology, Singh said that although the force had always made the best use of technology and was ahead on this front, there was still scope to move further.

“Whether it is a matter of surveillance systems, preventing cybercrime, anti-drone technology, the ability to fight terrorists, the use of technology is required in every field,” he said.

Referring to another key point from the Prime Minister’s speech, the top cop stressed the importance of healthy competition, urging personnel to shun jealousy.

“We need to embrace this principle at the individual as well as the organisational level. The CP has advised the units and districts of Delhi Police to work on this principle to develop a sense of healthy competition among themselves,” he added.

Singh further urged that policemen shed a feudal mind-set and shift their attitude from Shasak Bhav (ruler’s mentality) to Sewa Bhav (service mentality) to win public trust, so that citizens feel comfortable approaching the police in times of need.

He also extended his good wishes to the eight officers and personnel who received Police Medals for Distinguished and Meritorious Service on Independence Day.