CPI (M) claims student detained, interrogated without warrant

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, seeking action against personnel of the New Rajinder Nagar police station for allegedly detaining, questioning and placing a young woman under surveillance ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party protest.

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In her letter, Karat claimed that Aahana Singh Kaith, a postgraduate student who had recently completed her master’s degree examinations, was approached by police personnel at a gym in New Rajinder Nagar on June 5 and taken to a nearby parking lot for questioning.

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According to the complaint, Kaith was questioned about her political views and warned against attending the CJP demonstration.

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Karat alleged that when the student said she had no plans to attend the protest, police told her, “We have information about you and that you are planning to go.”

The letter further claimed that officers asked her to provide information about others who might participate in the protest and demanded access to her phone. Karat wrote that although Kaith objected, she later showed police her WhatsApp messages. She was then allegedly warned, “You are being kept under surveillance.”

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Karat also alleged that later that evening, a police officer visited the student’s residence and instructed her to share her live location with police, warning her not to leave the house without informing them. The following day, the officer allegedly returned and again demanded her location.

Describing the incident as a serious abuse of authority, Karat wrote, “A young woman was picked up by predominantly male police without any warrant. She was interrogated, again without any warrant. Her phone was checked and her privacy violated, again without any authority. She was placed under surveillance and virtual house arrest without any charges or explanation.”

She further said that “even if she was not planning to attend and had decided to join the demonstration, it is her democratic right to do so and the police have no right to prevent her”.

Karat has sought immediate action against the officers concerned and those who allegedly issued the instructions. The Delhi Police had not responded to the allegations at the time of writing.