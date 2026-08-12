A reported remark by BJP MP Sushmita Dev referring to CPI(M) MP John Brittas as “lungiwala” in the Rajya Sabha created a furore on Wednesday with the Opposition calling it an insult to the South Indian culture.

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Both the parliamentarians also moved privilege motions against each other in the House.

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Dev, who had recently joined the BJP after a brief stint in the Trinamool Congress, however, denied using the term, and clarified that she had not cast aspersions on any state’s attire.

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Brittas said Dev had moved to a seat behind him in the House on Monday and repeatedly interrupted him when he was moving a resolution on the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance.

“The other day, an honourable member whom I hold in high esteem, that member came here and was disturbing me when I was fulfilling my obligation as a mover of a statutory resolution. The verbal duel is okay. We fight each other. But she repeatedly called me 'lungiwala',” he said.

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“I wear a dhoti. I am proud to be a Malayali and a South Indian. These are parts of the Indian culture. Such stereotypes made in a derogatory manner are not acceptable,” the Left MP added.

Clarifying herself, Dev said she had not cast aspersions on any state’s attire and that she knew Brittas for a long time.

“I am a Bengali from Assam. I have seen different clothes being worn in different states. Neither I, nor any other member has cast aspersions on any state’s attire. I wanted to put that on record. The Rajya Sabha should not send a message that a member wants to divide India based on culture or religion,” she asserted.

“I have moved a breach of privilege motion against Member John Brittas. It is pending with the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, who will take a decision. However, I have a video from August 10, when the Income Tax Amendment Bill was being debated. What he said on the mic regarding religion and a party’s allegiance is very unlike him. I have known Mr Brittas for a very long time, and I am shocked by the kind of news that has reached Kerala, a state that I love dearly...” she later told the media outside the Parliament.

Opposition MPs condemned Dev’s remark as an insult to Indian and South Indian culture.

Congress MP Christopher Tilak called it “unfortunate” and said this was not just an attack on someone’s attire but their culture. This was an insult to every Indian, chipped in CPI MP Santosh Kumar, alleging that references to colour, attire and food were being used to express political differences.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said India is a country of “unity in diversity” where people belonging to different religions, cultures and traditions live together. “It has become BJP’s culture to question and insult someone’s attire,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union minister J P Nadda stated that the government does not subscribe to such remarks and that Dev should be allowed to speak on the allegations.

“We do not subscribe to such comments. We do not call it lungi. We call it a dhoti,” he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called for maintaining the dignity of the House. Since the allegation was made against a specific member, he said that member should be heard too.

Nadda also offered to resolve the “misunderstanding” if the two MPs visit him in his chamber.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan issued a formal observation after hearing both sides and advised members to be careful and not hurt the sentiments and feelings of other members.

“There should be no disrespect to the cultural traditions and regional identities of our colleagues,” he said and called the two members to his chamber to resolve the matter.