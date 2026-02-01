DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / CPRG to host key policy dialogues at India AI Impact Summit-2026

CPRG to host key policy dialogues at India AI Impact Summit-2026

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) will host a series of main official summit events during the India AI Impact Summit-2026, to be held from February 16-20 across multiple venues in the national capital. The engagements will contribute to national and global conversations on artificial intelligence and public institutions, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the responsible and ethical use of AI.

Advertisement

Throughout the summit week, CPRG’s events will focus on AI’s impact on employability, school and higher education, data governance and institutional transformation. The discussions are expected to bring together policymakers, academics, industry leaders and civil society representatives from India and abroad.

Advertisement

In a curtain raiser interaction ahead of the summit, Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said, “This summit comes at an important juncture. The discussion around AI is no longer confined to panels and reports. It is already reflected in the way institutions are functioning. The task now is to examine how these steps are being shaped and what frameworks will guide them going forward. Through our engagements during the summit week, CPRG will place these questions at the centre of discussion.”

Advertisement

The programme will begin on February 16 with two main summit events at Bharat Mandapam, Future of Employability in the Age of AI, organised in partnership with AI4India, and AI for Education: Future Ready Universities and Schools. This will be followed by PadhAI Conclave 2.0: Reimagining the Indian Education System on February 17 at Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre.

On February 18, CPRG will host Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South at Bharat Mandapam, while the concluding event, Reimagining Education in the Age of AI, will take place on February 20 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

Advertisement

Senior ministers, policymakers and global experts will participate in the sessions. Notable speakers include Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics and IT, Ashish Sood, Minister of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, and Nishikant Dubey, Member of Parliament.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts