CPRG to host key policy dialogues at India AI Impact Summit-2026

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) will host a series of main official summit events during the India AI Impact Summit-2026, to be held from February 16-20 across multiple venues in the national capital. The engagements will contribute to national and global conversations on artificial intelligence and public institutions, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the responsible and ethical use of AI.

Throughout the summit week, CPRG’s events will focus on AI’s impact on employability, school and higher education, data governance and institutional transformation. The discussions are expected to bring together policymakers, academics, industry leaders and civil society representatives from India and abroad.

In a curtain raiser interaction ahead of the summit, Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said, “This summit comes at an important juncture. The discussion around AI is no longer confined to panels and reports. It is already reflected in the way institutions are functioning. The task now is to examine how these steps are being shaped and what frameworks will guide them going forward. Through our engagements during the summit week, CPRG will place these questions at the centre of discussion.”

The programme will begin on February 16 with two main summit events at Bharat Mandapam, Future of Employability in the Age of AI, organised in partnership with AI4India, and AI for Education: Future Ready Universities and Schools. This will be followed by PadhAI Conclave 2.0: Reimagining the Indian Education System on February 17 at Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre.

On February 18, CPRG will host Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South at Bharat Mandapam, while the concluding event, Reimagining Education in the Age of AI, will take place on February 20 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

Senior ministers, policymakers and global experts will participate in the sessions. Notable speakers include Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics and IT, Ashish Sood, Minister of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, and Nishikant Dubey, Member of Parliament.