Crane mows down vendor

PTI

New Delhi, November 5

A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly mowed down by a hydraulic crane near the Pushta Shastri Park area in northeast Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased vendor has been identified as Adil. He was reportedly walking towards his stall when the mishap took place.

“A PCR call was received at 10.43 am, alleging that a crane driver had hit a man. A police team, which was dispatched to the spot, found a hydraulic crane there,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“Efforts are being made to trace the accused driver, who fled from the spot. An FIR has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC,” he said.